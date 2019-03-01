These are the Leeds designer stores that have been ram raided in the past two years

Hugo Boss became the latest high-end boutique in the city centre to be targeted by ram raiders on Thursday night.

Several designer stores, most of them clustered around the Vicar Lane and Victoria Quarter area, have been ram raided by thieves using vehicles to smash their way in since 2017. In most cases, one car is used to ram the premises and is sometimes abandoned at the scene while the gang flee in another car.

1. Flannels, Vicar Lane The clothes store was targeted three times in nine months. The first raid was in December 2017 and there were two more in June and August 2018. In the last raid a Nissan Qashqai was left inside. A Transit van and Vauxhall Corsa were used in the first two raids.

2. Rolex at Preston's, Commercial Street The luxury watch store was hit in February 2018 on a Sunday afternoon. Shoppers watched in horror as two cars were driven at speed to the store before a Fiat Stilo was used to ram it. The raiders couldn't gain access and fled empty-handed.

3. Louis Vuitton, Briggate The designer clothing store was targeted twice in April 2018 and items taken from window displays. In the first raid a Subaru was reversed into the window and abandoned. Three cars were used in the second robbery.

4. Hyman's Jewellers, Call Lane The jewellery shop was targeted in the middle of the day in October 2017. A pick-up truck was reversed into the window and then abandoned in the road. Two men were convicted of the robbery in February 2019.

