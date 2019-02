Nine restaurants, takeaways and cafes have been given poor food hygiene ratings so far this year.

They were all inspected by the Food Standards Agency in January and advised to make urgent and major improvements to their food hygiene practices. No businesses have so far been awarded zero-star ratings in 2019, although five still have current zero-star certificates from inspections in 2018 and 2017.

1. Anna's Snack Bar Butterley Street, Hunslet. Rating: One star

2. Arabian Nights Lounge Cherry Row, Burmantofts. Rating: One star

3. TJ's Sandwich Bar Britannia Road, Morley. Rating: One star

4. Sushiwaka New Briggate, city centre. Rating: One star

