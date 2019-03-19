These are the jobs and TV shows that will be based at Channel 4 in Leeds

Channel 4 has confirmed which departments and staff will relocate to Leeds when the broadcaster sets up new offices this year.

The national HQ will be in Leeds and an office location will be unveiled in the next few weeks.

Why Channel 4 is just the start of the Leeds success story

Insiders have tipped the former Majestic nightclub next to Leeds Station to be Channel 4's new home - but this hasn't been verified.

Five office locations where Channel 4 could set up home in Leeds

Leeds will be the home of the creative and digital teams, and a newly-created managing director for nations and regions will also have his or her office in the hub.

These are the programmes that will be commissioned from Leeds

Departments include: Comedy, Daytime, Drama, Entertainment & Live Events, E4, Factual, Features & Formats and Sport. Channel 4 do not produce their own programmes - they commission independent production companies to do so on their behalf. The On-Screen Talent and Creative Diversity teams will also work from Leeds. Commissioners from these departments will work with producers and talent across the UK to support the significant growth in Channel 4’s Nations & Regions content spend and create more opportunities for regional voices and talent on and off-screen.

Digital and social media content producers

A new creative digital unit will be established at the Leeds site - the Digital Creative Unit. They will be responsible for commissioning and producing digital content to reach audiences on social and digital platforms. The Digital Creative Unit will work with departments across the organisation, and with independent producers, to support new digital talent and Channel 4’s investment in youth content and audiences.

News hub

The ITN news team will be sub-contracted to broadcast news programmes from the Leeds studio.

Other creative departments

Leeds will also house other creative departments including the on-air continuity department, who produce and voice the airtime between Channel 4 programmes; and the Pictures team, commissioning and creating images for All 4 and for external media. There will also be a team supporting a new studio within the National HQ, and creative and digital roles from 4Creative, All 4, and the Listings team.

Indie Growth Fund

The Indie Growth Fund will be based in the Leeds HQ as it refocuses on supporting the 4 All the UK strategy through investing in growing Nations & Regions independent production companies. There will also be roles from the Advertising Sales Operations team.

Other supporting departments in Leeds

Audience Research & Insight, Business Affairs, Corporate Relations, Data Science, Finance, Human Resources, Information & Archives, Press & Publicity, Production Finance, Systems Delivery, Technology, Workspace.