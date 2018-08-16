These are the films you can watch at Leeds' new 270-degree cinema screen - and how much it will cost

Have your say

Film fans have reacted with excitement to news that ScreenX technology is coming to White Rose Centre's Cineworld.

The 270-degree viewing experience allows cinema-goers to watch a film on multiple screens on the sides of the auditorium walls. Only two other UK cinemas, both in London, already have the wraparound technology installed.

When will Cineworld start showing ScreenX films at the White Rose Centre?

The first screenings will be in September.

Which films can you watch in the ScreenX auditorium?

Horror film The Nun will be on ScreenX, as will current releases Ant-Man and The Wasp and The Meg.

How much will it cost?

Tickets will be £13.20 for adults.