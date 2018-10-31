These are the criteria you need to meet to apply for an Irish passport

Have your say

Following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union, the number of British applications for an Irish passport has soared.

The Republic of Ireland is an EU member state and citizens will therefore retain visa-free travel benefits after Brexit, with some UK residents entitled to an Irish passport if their parents or grandparents were born in Ireland.

Am I eligible for an Irish passport?

You can claim an Irish passport (or Irish citizenship) if:

-You were born in the Republic of Ireland or Northern Ireland before 1 January 2005

-You were born in Ireland after that date but your parents were British or Irish citizens

-Your parents or grandparents were Irish citizens born in Ireland, even though you were born elsewhere

According to Citizens Information, “Unless at least one parent or an Irish-born grandparent was an Irish citizen at the time of your birth, you cannot claim Irish citizenship on the basis of extended previous ancestry (that is, ancestors other than your parents or grandparents).

“In addition, you cannot claim Irish citizenship on the basis that a relation such as a cousin, aunt or uncle was an Irish citizen if none of your parents or grandparents was an Irish citizen at the time of your birth.”

Exemptions apply for those resident in Ireland for extended periods, adoptions, children of refugees, and other special circumstances.

How to apply

To apply online visit the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

The DFA website has a ‘How to Apply for a Passport Guide’ which takes you through each step of your Irish Passport application.

This guide answers some of the most common questions such as:

-which form you need and where to get one

-whether you can apply online

-documents you may need to include

-photograph requirements

-witnessing an application form

-how to submit it

-passport fees

However, the DFA explains, “Irish citizens who are over 18, and currently hold an Irish Passport can now apply online for their new passport. (If you have already applied through Passport Express or your Irish Embassy/Consulate you cannot apply online as this will delay both applications).

“Children, first time and name change applicants cannot apply online.

“If you are resident in Great Britain, you need to use an APS2 application form.”

For more information visit the DFA website or Citizens Information.