The AA has published its Good Pub Guide for 2020. Included are a huge number of Yorkshire pubs. These are the ones that were specially selected for the 'Pick of the Pubs' in Yorkshire section.

1. The Cross Keys Leeds

2. The Three Acres Inn Shelley

3. The Fox and Hounds Carthorpe

4. The Bull Broughton

