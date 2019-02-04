Tattu

These are the best Chinese restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor

These are the top 10 Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Leeds, as rated by TripAdvisor users.

Their position in the list is based on reviews and user ratings.

This suburban restaurant in Rawdon is number one thanks to its range of vegetarian and vegan options.

1. Sweet Basil Valley

This glamorous, contemporary Asian restaurant and bar on East Parade in the city centre has also been called 'the most Instagrammable restaurant in Leeds'

2. Tattu

Another suburban favourite - this traditional Cantonese restaurant is in Guiseley.

3. Zen Rendezvous

A trendy eatery off Wellington Street with a cocktail menu, a 'wow' entrance and a modern twist on a classic menu.

4. Mans Market

