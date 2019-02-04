These are the best Chinese restaurants in Leeds according to TripAdvisor
These are the top 10 Chinese restaurants and takeaways in Leeds, as rated by TripAdvisor users.
Their position in the list is based on reviews and user ratings.
1. Sweet Basil Valley
This suburban restaurant in Rawdon is number one thanks to its range of vegetarian and vegan options.
2. Tattu
This glamorous, contemporary Asian restaurant and bar on East Parade in the city centre has also been called 'the most Instagrammable restaurant in Leeds'
3. Zen Rendezvous
Another suburban favourite - this traditional Cantonese restaurant is in Guiseley.
4. Mans Market
A trendy eatery off Wellington Street with a cocktail menu, a 'wow' entrance and a modern twist on a classic menu.
