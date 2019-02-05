These are the best buildings in Leeds according to the city's Architecture Awards shortlist
Leeds has big ambitions to become the best city in the UK - and one of the most important ingredients of its rise will be the top quality of its architecture and landscape.
On February 28 at Leeds Town Hall, the Leeds Architecture Awards will showcase the new developments which are reshaping our city and making a major contribution to its future development and prosperity. This year, some 58 schemes were nominated across five different categories: