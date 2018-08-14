These are the best and worst GP practices in Leeds - as rated by you

These are best and worst GP surgeries in the city, based on ratings provided by patients.

The information is available on the NHS Choices website, and is based on responses provided in the GP Patient Survey for those surgeries within a five-mile radius of Leeds.

Patients are asked how likely they are to recommend their practice to others. The survey is sent annually to more than one million adults who are registered with a GP in England.

Here is the list of the best and worst surgeries in Leeds, based on the percentage of people who said they would recommend their GP surgery to others.

Data for some practices was not available. To find out the rating of your nearest practice, enter your postcode at www.nhs.uk.

The worst 10:-

1. Shadwell Medical Practice, Shadwell Lane - 47.4

2. Halton Medical Practice, Primrose Lane - 49.7

3. East Park Medical Centre, East Park Road - 49.7

4. Shakespeare Medical Practice, Burmantofts Health Centre, Cromwell Mount - 57.4

5. New Cross Surgery, Rothwell Health Centre, Stone Brig Lane - 59.9

6. Manor Park Surgery, Bellmount Close, Bramley - 61.4

7. The Grange - Middleton Clinic, Middleton Park Avenue - 64

8. Pinfold Surgery, Pinfold Lane, Methley - 65.4

9. One Medicare, The Light, The Headrow - 65.9

10. The Gables, Swinnow Green, Pudsey - 66.2

The best 10:-

1. Laurel Bank Surgery, Kirkstall Lane - 94.8

2. Burley Park Medical Centre, Burley Road - 93.5

3. Whitehall Surgery, Wortley Beck Health Centre - 93.4

4. Hawthorn Surgery, Wortley Beck Health Centre - 89.4

5. Leigh View, Bradford Road, Tingley - 89

6. Beeston Village Surgery, Town Street - 88.7

7. Rawdon Surgery, New Road Side - 88.5

8. Glenlea Surgery, Leeds and Bradford Road, Stanningley - 88.2

9. Windsor House, Corporation Street, Morley - 87.9

10. New Croft Surgery, Broad Lane, Horsforthm, and Ireland Wood Surgery, Iveson Approach - both 87.7