These are the 15 best curry restaurants in Leeds - according to Google user reviews
Looking for inspiration for your evening meal?
Thursday 12 September 2019 16:21
These 15 curry restaurants are rated as the best in Leeds by Google users and come highly recommended if you are craving a taste of Indian cuisine.
1. Indian Tiffin Room
Ideal for those keen to try an array of exciting flavours, this eatery is the place to head to tuck into a taste of authentic Indian street food, inspired by some of the most popular foods in India.
2. Bundobust
Well-loved for its Indian street food and craft beer, this eatery offers an innovative take on some of Indias best loved dishes and the menu is entirely vegetarian.
3. Kerala Restaurant
Specialising in South Indian cuisine, Kerala offers a superb selection of fish, lamb, chicken and vegetarian curries to tuck into, which range from mildly spiced to tantalisingly hot.
4. Bengal Brasserie
From traditional dishes, including spicy chicken deshi and tandoori curry, laced with garlic, ginger, cumin and fresh herbs, to the red-hot Rogan Josh (named after the famous Leeds boxer), the menu is full of variety and flavour.
