The 12 worst places in Leeds in 2019 for violence and sex offence crime reports have been revealed.

These are the 12 worst places in Leeds in 2019 for violence and sex offence crime reports

How does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violent and sexual offence incidents across the city. There were a total of 2,815 violent crimes and sexual offences in February 2019 in Leeds. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports for February 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

The city centre tops the list with 926 reports of violence and sexual offences.

1. Leeds city centre - 926

The city centre tops the list with 926 reports of violence and sexual offences.
James Hardisty
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
There were 478 reports of violence and sexual offences in the Gipton and Harehills area.

2. Gipton/ Harehills - 478

There were 478 reports of violence and sexual offences in the Gipton and Harehills area.
Google
other
Buy a Photo
Police received 509 reports of violence and sexual offences in Beeston.

3. Beeston - 509

Police received 509 reports of violence and sexual offences in Beeston.
Paul Robinson
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
In the student hotspot of Hyde Park/ Headingley there were 436 reports of violence and sexual offences.

4. Hyde Park/ Headingley - 436

In the student hotspot of Hyde Park/ Headingley there were 436 reports of violence and sexual offences.
Simon Hulme
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3