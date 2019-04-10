These are the 12 worst places in Leeds in 2019 for violence and sex offence crime reports

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of violent and sexual offence incidents across the city. There were a total of 2,815 violent crimes and sexual offences in February 2019 in Leeds. This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports for February 2019 in each area. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes.

1. Leeds city centre - 926 The city centre tops the list with 926 reports of violence and sexual offences.

2. Gipton/ Harehills - 478 There were 478 reports of violence and sexual offences in the Gipton and Harehills area.

3. Beeston - 509 Police received 509 reports of violence and sexual offences in Beeston.

4. Hyde Park/ Headingley - 436 In the student hotspot of Hyde Park/ Headingley there were 436 reports of violence and sexual offences.

