These are the 12 Leeds restaurants that made the Good Food Guide 2019

Have your say

If you want to eat out at one of the best dining spots in Leeds, the Good Food Guide is a good place to start looking.

Twelve restaurants in Leeds have appeared in the Waitrose-sponsored gastronomic bible's 2019 edition - two of them new entries

My Thai in Leeds wins British Restaurant Awards title

Home, a fine dining restaurant on Kirkgate, and Issho, Japanese kori bar in Victoria Gate, both appear in the publication for the first time.

These Leeds restaurants have all shut in the past 12 months

Altogether there are 80 Yorkshire restaurants, pubs and cafes in this year's Good Food Guide.

The Leeds restaurants in the Good Food Guide 2019

1. Home, Kirkgate - fine dining

2. Issho, Victoria Gate - Japanese

3.The Reliance, North Street - charcuterie

4. Tharavadu, Mill Hill - Indian

5. The Swine That Dines, North Street - small plates

6. Vice & Virtue, New Briggate - modern British

7. Friends of Ham, New Station Street - charcuterie, cheese and wine

8. The Man Behind the Curtain, Vicar Lane - fine dining

9. Zucco, Meanwood - Italian

10. Crafthouse, Boar Lane - British

11. Salvo's, Headingley - Italian

12. Ox Club, Headrow House - modern British