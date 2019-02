According to the FOI request obtained from West Yorkshire Police, these 11 streets had the highest amount of parking offences categorised as: "Allow a vehicle to wait on a road when waiting was prohibited - local traffic order outside Greater London" between January 1 and December 31 2018.

1. Littlemoor Crescent, Pudsey This road saw the most parking offences on zig zags, double yellows or no waiting zones in 2018. It is a residential street with one primary and nursery school.

2. Church Street, Hunslet This road had the second highest amount of parking offences on zig zags, double yellows or no waiting zones last year. The street is close to two primary schools.

3. Clarke Lane This residential street has one school. It had the sixth highest amount of parking offences on zig zags, double yellows or no waiting zones in 2018.

4. M1 between J45 and J44, Whitkirk to Rothwell This stretch of the M1 had the fifth highest amount of parking offences on zig zags, double yellows or no waiting zones last year.

