These are Leeds' most popular Instagram influencers These Instagrammers have the most followers in Leeds. They all list Leeds as their home city on their Instagram profiles and all have over 3,000 followers on the platform. 1. Diablo Rose Pin-up model and vintage hair/make-up artist Diablo Rose, whose real name is Melanie, has 121,000 followers. She's creative director at vintage salon Le Keux on Lands Lane 2. Sophie Larissa Weiss Sophie is half-German and is a lingerie, swimwear and fitness model based in Leeds with over 70,000 followers 3. Laura's Fit Loves Laura is primary school teacher-turned-personal trainer who posts about fitness and nutrition. She has over 34,000 followers and posts workout pics from The Gym in Wakefield and Puregym at The Springs in Colton. 4. Kenny Metham Kenny is a 19-year-old student who's at university in Leeds. He has over 33,000 Instagram followers and a blog. His topics include study tips, LGBTQ issues, travel and caring for house plants