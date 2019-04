Many household bills will be rising as energy companies and local authorities raising their prices in what some are calling Price Hike Day. Here are 11 things you will be paying more for.

1. Mobile newtwork bill Three of the UK's biggest mobile networks will be increasing their prices. 02 and Three customers will see 2.5 per cent increases with EE increasing theirs by 2.7 per cent. pa Buy a Photo

2. Sky TV and broadband Sky have hiked their prices with Sky Entertainment, Ultimate On Demand, Fibre Max, and Fibre Unlimited packages all costing 2 more each month, while Sky Broadband Unlimited bills will increase by 1. pa Buy a Photo

3. NHS Prescriptions Those of us who pay for prescriptions will see the cost rise by 20p, from 8.80 to 9. pa Buy a Photo

4. Water bills Water bills will rise an average of 2 per cent on April 1. Water UK said that the average household will be 8 worse off a year. pa Buy a Photo

