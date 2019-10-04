These are 20 of the best curry houses in central Leeds according to Just Eat
Fancy a night in with some takeaway?
If you’re in the mood for curry, check out these 20 top-rated Leeds curry houses that do takeaway, as reviewed by Just Eat users.
1. Falaks Kitchen, Hunslet Road, 5.5 Stars
Food tastes amazing, real Indian home cooking and you can tell its fresh. Making my way through the menu, havent found a bad dish yet, wrote one reviewer of Falaks kitchen.
2. Mumbai Chef, Vesper Road, 5.4 Stars
Mumbai Chef has 5.4 stars overall on Just Eat, with one reviewer writing that what they ordered was: the best curry Ive had in Leeds and Ive tried a lot!
3. Spice Fusion, Otley Road 5.4 Stars
This is one of my favourite takeaway restaurants, the menu offers far more choices than other take aways, said one reviewer of Spice Fusion, which has 5.4 stars overall on Just Eat.
4. Chefs, Harrogate Road, 5.4 Stars
Great reviews of this 5.4 star curry house include diners praising the great food, huge portions and customer service.
