These are 11 of the oldest pubs in Leeds

Leeds is known as a vibrant city with an extremely lively night scene and large student population.

But there are also some real gems when it comes to historic pubs scattered around the city. Here are 12 of the oldest:

It has an illustrious history: in 1823, gardener Thomas Walton bought a plot measuring 344 yards at 3s 3d per yard for a total of 55.18s.

1. The Garden Gate, Hunslet

One of the best known traditional pubs in Leeds, it is more than 100 years old and also sports elegant stonework to the outside and is a drinkers paradise within.

2. The Adelphi

For years the Templar has been somewhat out on a limb. A traditional boozer through and through, its tiled frontage makes it stand out.

3. Templar Hotel

Note the spelling, which refers to the pubs first licensee, Henry Scarbrough, in 1826. The current building is the wing of a former 18th century mansion.

4. Scarbrough Hotel

