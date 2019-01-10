These are 11 of the oldest pubs in Leeds Leeds is known as a vibrant city with an extremely lively night scene and large student population. But there are also some real gems when it comes to historic pubs scattered around the city. Here are 12 of the oldest: 1. The Garden Gate, Hunslet It has an illustrious history: in 1823, gardener Thomas Walton bought a plot measuring 344 yards at 3s 3d per yard for a total of 55.18s. Mark Bickerdale jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. The Adelphi One of the best known traditional pubs in Leeds, it is more than 100 years old and also sports elegant stonework to the outside and is a drinkers paradise within. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Templar Hotel For years the Templar has been somewhat out on a limb. A traditional boozer through and through, its tiled frontage makes it stand out. Mark Bickerdale jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Scarbrough Hotel Note the spelling, which refers to the pubs first licensee, Henry Scarbrough, in 1826. The current building is the wing of a former 18th century mansion. James Hardisty jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3