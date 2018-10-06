These 10 bus routes are being diverted after accident in Leeds city centre

Have your say

10 bus routes are being diverted in Leeds city centre following an accident.

The delays are affecting several services which run along North Street, causing a diversion along Regent Street and Byron Street heading towards Leeds city centre.

The following services are being affected by delays as of 4pm:

7

7A

7S

2

3

3A

12

13

13A

48

Which are diverting along Regent Street and Byron Street in the direction of Leeds until further notice due to an accident on North Street.

-> Keep following our traffic group Leeds Traffic & Travel for more updates as we get them