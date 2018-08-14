There's a FREE gin festival coming to Yorkshire - and here's how you can be there

Have your say

Hundreds of gin fans were disappointed when festivals dedicated to the spirit in Yorkshire were cancelled earlier this year.

Chris Hague, Roister Operations Manager and Vic Bains, Roister Owner, pictured at Kelham Island Museum, where they have revived the cancelled Gin Festival.

Organisers of the Gin Festival Limited event went into administration, leaving ticket holders without events, or a refund, across the country.

But now a new - and free to attend - gin festival has been lined up in Sheffield Sheffield.

New events company Roister is putting on the festival, which will feature more than 100 gins, located in Kelham Island.

It is run by Vic Bains, who also owns The Keys pub at Hoyland, Barnsley, which has an annual gin festival, large in house gin selection and its own vintage mobile gin bar made from a converted horse box.

He said: “It’s fantastic news for those who bought tickets to the cancelled (Sheffield) event as our event is free for all.

“There’s also and option on arrival to buy a festival goblet with a G&T of your choice for just £8.

“We are making this such good value to encourage everyone to join us on our Zero Waste Journey and reduce the use of plastic and the festival.”

The Kelham Island Gin Festival will take place on September 21 and 22 at Kelham Island Museum.

There will also be street food, live music and a pop up gin shop.

Masterclasses and specialised gin tasting sessions can be booked in advance.

Vic added: “Pardon the pun, but the thirst for knowledge of gin is starting to rival that of wine.

“I’ve been running gin festivals for several years now and the public are really becoming expert in the subtleties found in every gin variety.”