The Yorkshire Prezzo restaurants that will close - and the ones staying open

Italian restaurant chain has announced it will close 94 of its UK branches as it seeks a buyer.

It has not gone into administration but is battling to save the business by restructuring, closing smaller sites and enter into a company voluntary agreement.

The restructure will see its subsidiary Tex-Mex brand Chimchanga close entirely.

Five Yorkshire Prezzo branches are to shut: Beverley, Catterick, Ripon, Sheffield Valley Centertainment and Sheffield Ecclesall Road.

Its top-performing sites are staying open - these are: Leeds The Light, Leeds White Rose, York Clifford Street, York Vanguarde Retail Park, Harrogate and Hull.

