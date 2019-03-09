The Yorkshire Post says: Generosity supports vital hospice care

For more than 40 years, St Gemma’s Hospice in Leeds has supported terminally-ill people, providing dignified nursing and medical care for its patients and invaluable support to their friends and families.

This week, the charity has set out a new 10-year vision of how it will continue to do this into the future, with plans to work with NHS organisations to extend palliative services as rising numbers of people need end-of-life care.

The vision should be a reminder of the positive impact that hospices both across Yorkshire and nationwide have on the lives of individuals and their relatives.

Virtually every family has been touched by their work at some point and they should never be taken for granted for this very reason.

It is, however, the sad reality that their quality of care can only be maintained, and enhanced, with dedicated volunteers and fundraisers who do so much. Without such generosity of spirit, this region’s hospices would be poorer places.