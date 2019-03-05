Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, claim that, despite complaining about the faults ten months ago, only 10 per cent of them have been fixed. Photo: SWNS

The worst issues Leeds couple found in brand new '700 fault' £280,000 house

A couple say they have been left 'at breaking point' after discovering a staggering 700 faults in their brand new £280,000 home.

Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, claim that, despite complaining about the faults ten months ago, only 10 per cent of them have been fixed.You can read the full story here. Here are some of the worst issues:

The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home. PIC: SWNS

1. Fencing

The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home. PIC: SWNS
other
Buy a Photo
But within days of moving into the detached home, they found a host of problems including doors that dont fit properly and holes in the plasterwork. PIC: SWNS

2. Windows

But within days of moving into the detached home, they found a host of problems including doors that dont fit properly and holes in the plasterwork. PIC: SWNS
other
Buy a Photo
The married couple, who have two children aged 10 and 15, say the home in Kippax, Leeds, West Yorkshire, was left looking like a building site. PIC: SWNS

3. Windows

The married couple, who have two children aged 10 and 15, say the home in Kippax, Leeds, West Yorkshire, was left looking like a building site. PIC: SWNS
other
Buy a Photo
Mother-of-two Nicola said: Its been awful and its taken over our lives. There isnt one room in the whole house which is complete." PIC: SWNS

4. Windows

Mother-of-two Nicola said: Its been awful and its taken over our lives. There isnt one room in the whole house which is complete." PIC: SWNS
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4