The worst issues Leeds couple found in brand new '700 fault' £280,000 house
A couple say they have been left 'at breaking point' after discovering a staggering 700 faults in their brand new £280,000 home.
Nicola Bentley, 46, and husband Phil, 48, claim that, despite complaining about the faults ten months ago, only 10 per cent of them have been fixed.You can read the full story here.Here are some of the worst issues:
1. Fencing
The couple used their life savings to help buy their four-bedroom dream-home, off plan from controversial house-builders Persimmon after viewing a stunning show home. PIC: SWNS