The Woods in Chapel Allerton now has a re-opening date and a new roof garden

Chapel Allerton bar The Woods has finally confirmed when it will re-open - almost a year after the building suffered a devastating fire.

The popular bar on Stainbeck Lane caught fire on the morning of May 30 last year and around 40 per cent of the building was damaged.

The blaze began in the kitchen. At the time, The Woods was temporarily closed to the public while a new roof terrace was being built.

The owners of the business originally said they would re-open in January, but delays to renovation work have seen the date pushed back several times.

They have now confirmed on their Facebook page that they will open on Bank Holiday Monday - May 6 - at 12pm.

Since the fire, the bar has undergone a major refurbishment and now has a rooftop garden, events space, balcony and new interiors.

They will also introduce daytime opening hours and a breakfast/brunch menu as well as evening dining.

In 2016, burglars stole takings from the bar on the morning of their first birthday party and a cash reward was offered.

Another change to the Chapel Allerton bar scene was announced earlier this week with the confirmation that Arc Inspirations have sold Kith & Kin to Masham-based Black Sheep Brewery, who have plans to turn it into a craft ale venue.