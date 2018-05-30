The Woods fire: 40 per cent of Chapel Allerton bar damaged after blaze on first floor

Firefighters tackling a blaze at a Chapel Allerton bar and restaurant initially feared a person was inside the building when the fire broke out.

Around 40 per cent of The Woods on Stainbeck Lane was affected by the fire, which has caused severe damage, but after fire crews searched the three-storey structure they established that nobody was inside.

Three fire engines were called to the scene at 7am on Wednesday morning.

The fire broke out on the first floor and the kitchen area sustained the most serious damage. The remainder of the bar suffered smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video: Chapel Allerton bar The Woods suffers extensive fire damage

West Yorkshire Fire Service confirmed that two engines from Leeds and one from Moortown initially attended the scene along with an ambulance team. Fire crews left at 11am.

Building work on a new roof terrace area has been taking place at the bar this month.

Posting on their Facebook page, The Woods confirmed that they would be temporarily closed while damage was repaired.

"Last night a fire broke out in The Woods, unfortunately we will be closed whilst works are done to get us back up and running.

"If you have events booked in the next two weeks I have contacted you directly, however if you have any concerns email events@thewoodsleeds.co.uk"