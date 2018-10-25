The ultimate cheesy work festive party in Leeds

Fancy fromage is going festive as a supper club looks set to make work Christmas parties next level cheesy – but in a good way.

Homage2Fromage and a ‘Night of Festive Cheese’ will run over four nights from Wednesday December 5 to Saturday December 9 at the Butler’s Restaurant at the new Kirkstall Forge development.

The evenings are designed for sharing where people can celebrate Christmas with friends, family or co-workers and indulge in lots of delicious cheese.

And forget cheese cubes on cocktail sticks. We are talking Tete-de-Moine curls, Lincolnshire Poacher crisps and Yellison’s Goat Cheese mousse and that’s just for starters.

For the main event guests can gorge on cauldrons of Comte fondue, melted Ogleshield raclette poured over potatoes and bacon, and baked garlic Camembert topped with cranberries or chorizo with roasted vegetables, cornichons and local bread to mop up.

Vickie Rogerson, founder of Homage2Fromage said: “Christmas events can be disappointing and are all too often full of rubbery turkey, soggy puddings and warm wine. “We wanted to create a series of informal, unpretentious festive evenings where people can relax and celebrate cheese in all its wonderful glory. Butler’s is a beautiful venue and the perfect place to come and enjoy a night of festive cheese.”

There are wines and beers available and even the dessert is cheese-themed.

The event is aimed at groups so tables of four, six, eight and10 will be available while for couples and smaller groups there is a walk-in cheese bar.