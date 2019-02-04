The Telegraph says these are the best places for Leeds commuters to live

The Daily Telegraph has selected three property hotspots that it claims are ideal for workers commuting into Leeds.

The newspaper has selected Kirkstall, Ilkley and Chapel Allerton in an article highlighting locations that are convenient for those needing to travel into major cities.

Ilkley

Kirkstall

The Telegraph has recommended Kirkstall in west Leeds for first-time buyers. Described as 'formerly an overspill area for students', they've focused on its increasing appeal for young professionals and growing number of amenities including gyms, cafes and pubs.

They've cited the opening of Kirkstall Forge Station in 2016 as being key to improving connectivity to the city centre - it's now eight minutes away by train - while the Kirkstall Forge residential and leisure development on the former metalworks site is also mentioned.

Ilkley

The Dales spa town, equidistant between Leeds and Bradford, is named as the best 'all-round' option, although the emphasis is on those travelling to Leeds for work. It's praised for its ambience and relative lack of tourists compared to nearby Harrogate, and attractions such as the literary festival are referenced.

Ilkley is recommended for those 'with large budgets looking for a house in the countryside' - although potential buyers are warned that the drive into the city centre is difficult. Ilkley Station has regular trains to Leeds and Bradford.

Chapel Allerton

The north Leeds suburb is lauded as the 'Notting Hill of the north' by the Telegraph's writers, who have selected it as the best location for families with commuting parents. They've picked out the independent shops and arts centre as major draws, but have clarified that it lacks a rail link, and that a 20-minute bus journey is the only public transport option.

