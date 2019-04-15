The Sunday Times says this stall in Kirkgate Market makes the best sausage rolls in Leeds

Leeds city centre has been named one of the best places to live in Britain by The Sunday Times.

The guide to the 2019 Best Places to Live included LS1 for the first time, alongside six other Yorkshire hotspots, including Saltaire and Boston Spa.

The writers of the list gave us an exclusive insight into why the city centre scored so highly - and picked out the excellent vegan sausage rolls sold at OWT in Kirkgate Market as a highlight of the food and drink scene which could 'teach Greggs a thing or two'.

OWT was name-checked as well as the likes of The Man Behind The Curtain, Bundobust, Tharavadu and street food hall Assembly Underground.

The stall opened in the market's indoor hall last last year and has since become a popular destination. It's based on a French concept - on the Continent, most markets will have an on-site canteen where meals are prepared using ingredients sourced from the stallholders.

OWT's chefs, James and Esther, create breakfast and lunch dishes (OWT closes at 4.30pm) with fresh vegetables, meat, fish, eggs and bread they've bought from the traders around them.

The menu changes seasonally and daily, depending on what's available, and their vegan sausage rolls - an artisan take on the Greggs version - are one of the staples. They also make their own cakes and fruit drinks.

Tim Palmer, chief writer for the Best Places to Live supplement, picked out some of the city centre's key draws.

Shopping

"Leeds's qualities have gone slightly under the radar, at least compared to the showier transformations taking place in Manchester and Birmingham. It's always been strong for business, but we think it's the best place in Britain for shopping. The Victoria Arcades are gorgeous and everything from the smart new John Lewis to the lively, down-to-earth Kirkgate Market is within walking distance."

New developments

"The city isn't resting on its laurels. The renovations to the Playhouse and the Grand Theatre will ensure that it remains a powerful force culturally, the station's getting a much-needed makeover."

Food scene

"The food and drink options are constantly improving and evolving - from the inventive (and expensive) fine dining at The Man Behind The Curtain to the cheap but delicious Indian food at Bundobust or Tharavadu. OWT, in Kirkgate Market, does a vegan sausage roll that could teach Greggs a thing or two, and the street-food basement Assembly Underground is another useful addition."

Housing

"We're also excited by some of the innovative new housing developments along the river - especially the Climate Innovation District and the plans to regenerate the South Bank."

Other places near Leeds that appear in the 2019 guide

Two other hotpsots within easy commuting distance of Leeds also made the list - Saltaire and Boston Spa.

Saltaire was praised for its connectivity, affordable period properties, creative arts scene and quirky bars. Boston Spa was picked out for its riverside walks, new cafes and cocktail bars, proximity to the A1 and Georgian architecture.

The four other Yorkshire locations to be included this year were York, Beverley, Pateley Bridge and Driffield.