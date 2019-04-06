PICS: YPN

The sporting streakers and pitch invaders in Leeds you may remember

The sporting public of Leeds have copped an eyeful watching their heroes in action over the years.

Our gallery will spark memories for Leeds United fans, Rhinos supporters and cricket spectators alike.

Do you remember this streaker? Liam Sutcliffe probably will.

1. 2015 Grand Final

Paul Simpson
jpimedia
He gave security the run around.

2. 2015 Grand Final

Paul Simpson
jpimedia
...before he was tackled!

3. 2015 Grand Final

Paul Simpson
jpimedia
Brian Deane lead the applause for the streaker who ran onto the pitch against Middlesborough.

4. 1997

Brian Deane lead the applause for the streaker who ran onto the pitch against Middlesborough.
Mark Bickerdike
jpimedia
