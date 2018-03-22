The small car issues to check before you're landed with a £2,500 fine

Been ignoring that little issue on your car for a while? It could cost you £2,500.

Ignoring small car repairs could land you with a fine of up to £2,500.

What issues can cost you?

A chipped windscreen, a cracked wing mirror or any defects on the glass or mirrors on your vehicle could see you pulled over and fined up to £2,500.

Broken wing mirrors can affect a driver's ability to see what is happening around them, putting other road users at risk.

That's a breach of the Road Traffic Act 1988, which says a driver can be fined if: "the condition of a motor vehicle is such that its use involves a danger of injury to any person".

Not only could you get £2,500 fine, but you could also be hit with three points on your licence.

MOT fails

Cracks in your windscreen or broken glass anywhere on the car can also be an instant MOT fail.

A failed test will see you lose your initial fee (usually about £50) and keep your car off the road until the glass is fixed. And you'll still have to pay for a second test/

Driving around with a cracked windscreen can also land you with a £50 Fixed Penalty Notice, rising further if the crack spreads.

