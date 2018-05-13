The six Leeds city centre yard pubs you must visit

Have your say

Part of the allure of Leeds comes from its alleyways, yards and ginnels.

Many in the city centre hide time-honoured drinking dens.

As the weather picks up, we pick half a dozen of our favourite ‘yard’ pubs.

RELATED LINKS:

The places you probably visited in Leeds during a night out in the 1990s

The Leeds high street shops we have loved and lost

The 23 closed Leeds pubs which will stir fond memories for drinkers

The 22 Leeds cinemas we have loved and lost

19 photos you’ll only understand if you’re from Leeds: Click here for more

The Leeds Majestyk nightclub photos will bring back memories: Click here for more

Revealed - The Leeds urban legends that turned out to be true: Click here for more