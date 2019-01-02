The search for Wakefield’s unsung heroes

The search has begun for Wakefield’s unsung heroes of 2019.

The Community Foundation for Wakefield District is inviting nominations for people who don’t get the praise they deserve for helping their neighbourhoods.

Last year’s event at Unity Hall saw a host of people honoured, including Wayne Cunningham, who won the public award, for his work with the Spinal Injuries Unit at Pinderfields Hospital.

The event also saw a three-way tie for the Tim Henman Award for young people aged 12 to 18. The former tennis star, who judged the award, found it impossible to single out a winner from the shortlist so he handed it jointly to Chloe Ellam, for her work with Stride Theatre, Mackenzie Millington, from Airedale Academy, and Evelyn Slater, from Ackworth School.

The 2019 ceremony will be held at the Cedar Court in Durkar on May 17.

The foundation wants to hear about people who have made a difference, who have run or organised activities or contributed in one way or another to helping people achieve their potential (or overcome an impediment) – more than they could have done by themselves.

Categories could include: sport, disability, mental health, illness, creative activities, befriending and caring. To nominate go to www.wakefieldcf.org.uk/unsungheroes and click on the ‘Nominate Someone’ tab.

Nominations need to be made by March 1.