‘The Railway in Drighlington is one of my all-time favourites’

I’m a regular at the Railway at Drighlington but my visits have more to do with the Monday night pub quiz than eating or, for that matter, drinking.

It’s more of a social occasion to meet friends, exercise our brains and have a go at winning the jackpot which, at the time of writing, was approaching £500.

But the menu always catches my eye.

For a provincial pub a short hop from the M62 at Drighlington, the offering is eye catching to say the least.

Haggis suet pudding (£8.95) or venison suet pudding (£9.95) are better than the average pub grub. New York corned beef hash pie (£8.95) and game pie (£13.95) also sounded good.

So, we - my sister, my friend and my dad - visited on a Saturday afternoon. It was my dad’s 81st birthday and although I knew he would stick with his choice - a roast dinner - I thought it would be good to give the other diners a wider choice.

The bill came to £53.40. Not bad, and no wonder this pub seems to do a lot of repeat business.

But for me the best thing about it is that it combines being a classy diner with being a good old-fashioned pub. You’re just as welcome to call in for a pint as you are for lunch.

So, how did we fare? Dad, as sure as eggs is eggs, chose the beef roast dinner at £9.50. My sister went for a giant Yorkshire pudding with pork (£7.50), my friend had the New York corned beef hash pie (£8.95) and I had an old favourite – the Railway Burger (£10.95) with chips, plus a portion of mash (£2) and vegetables (£2).

All were impressive. The corned beef hash pie especially. We felt it could have coped with more gravy, but the waitress – smart, smiley and chatty – was quick to bring some more on request.

It was corned beef and red onion mixed and served in a shortcrust pastry case, topped with spice potato and a fried egg and a ‘touch of gravy’.

Dad’s choice, the roast dinner (£9.50), was fabulous. The beef was tasty and plentiful and it came with all the trimmings including a huge Yorkshire pudding.

But my sister’s Yorkshire pudding with pork and gravy (£7.50) was if anything bigger. She was pleased with it.

My Railway Burger with chips (£10.50) was impressive. It comprised a 6oz beef burger, with bacon, cheese, relish and salad served in a sourdough beer bread bun.

We added a portion of potatoes (£2) and vegetables (£2) which with drinks (a diet Pepsi £1.90, Bells whisky with lemonade £3.25, a guest beer £3.80 and what Lynne – and no-one else, it seems - calls a Muddy Puddle which comprises coke and fresh orange £3.55) brought the bill to £53.40.

Not a bad lunch at all and it’s good to see a community pub thriving.

FACTS:

The Railway, Birstall Road, Drighlington. Phone 0113 287 9001

SCORE:

4/5

FACTS:

The Railway, Birstall Road, Drighlington. Phone 0113 287 9001

SCORE: 4/5