The photos you’ll only understand if you were a regular at this Leeds nightspot

It was the Leeds nightspot which catered for punks, goths, rockers and other fans of alternative music.

Tucked away at the bottom of a staircase inside the Merrion Centre, Le Phonographique opened in 1979 and was must for thousands of revellers until it closed in 2005.

Now former regulars at the nightspot – also known as the Phono – have got the chance to turn back the clock to its rough and ready heyday.

Leeds’s Wire club is staging a special Phono night on Saturday, June 23, featuring some of the DJs who kept the crowds entertained down those infamous steps at the Merrion Centre during the 1980s and 1990s.

WERE YOU A REGULAR AT THE PHONO? Email your memories to: andrew.hutchinson@jpress.co.uk or tweet him: @AndyHutchYPN

