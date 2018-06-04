The photos which sum up the spirit and togetherness of Leeds Race for Life and Pretty Muddy

PICS: Jonathan Gawthorpe
PICS: Jonathan Gawthorpe

THERE was a sea of pink - and a lot of mud - as thousands turned out for a weekend of fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

More than 3,000 people took part in the Pretty Muddy event at Temple Newsam on Saturday, with over 3,700 at Race for Life events yesterday.

A half marathon took place alongside 5K and 10K races.

A spokesperson said: “People of all ages took part, along with people who have known someone with cancer or who have suffered with cancer themselves. It’s been brilliant but emotional.”

BRINGING JOY: Radrizzani, pictured centre, on the pitch before Leeds' friendly defeat to the Myanmar National League All-Stars.

Foreign Office refused to back Leeds United Myanmar tour

Amy Dickinson and Kris Kuczaf from The Little Seahorse. Pictures: Simon Hulme

Leeds Food and Drink Festival kicks off summer events at Millennium Square