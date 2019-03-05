PICS: YPN

The Pancake Day activities in Leeds you will not want to miss

Are you celebrating Pancake Day?

Here are six places in Leeds that are celebrating the feast day before the start of Lent:

The all you can eat offer is American buttermilk pancakes, topped up with hot chocolate, toffee, macaroons, popcorn, power sugar, available for lunch and dinner. Priced at 10 per person for one hour of pancake fun.

1. Angelica, Trinity Leeds

Offering unlimited pancakes all day.Two toppings per pancake will cost you 9.50, three 10.50, four 10.99. Sittings limited to one hour. Places are being reserved for both days, so booking is essential.

2. Le Chalet , Park Row

A fun and relaxed spot where great food is prepared in front of you. Sweet and savoury, all their crpes are made with organic flour and natural ingredients.'On Pancake Day theyre open 9am - 8pm.

3. Crpe Affaire, Trinity Leeds

Buckwheat pancakes are available from between 7am to 3pm on weekdays at Laynes. They come in both sweet and savoury form, priced at 7.

4. Laynes Espresso, New Station Street

