The Pancake Day activities in Leeds you will not want to miss
Are you celebrating Pancake Day?
Here are six places in Leeds that are celebrating the feast day before the start of Lent:
1. Angelica, Trinity Leeds
The all you can eat offer is American buttermilk pancakes, topped up with hot chocolate, toffee, macaroons, popcorn, power sugar, available for lunch and dinner. Priced at 10 per person for one hour of pancake fun.
Offering unlimited pancakes all day.Two toppings per pancake will cost you 9.50, three 10.50, four 10.99. Sittings limited to one hour. Places are being reserved for both days, so booking is essential.