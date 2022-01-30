West Yorkshire Police recorded 2,823 incidents of sexual offences in Leeds in the 12 months to September, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

That was an increase of 10 per cent compared to the previous year.

It equated to 3.5 of such crimes per 1,000 people - slightly higher than the rate across England and Wales, which stood at 2.9.

The number of sexual offences recorded in Leeds rose by 10pc in past year, figures show. Picture: PA

Police forces across the two nations logged the highest number of rapes and sexual offences to date, in the 12-month period in the year to September, the figures show.

Around 63,100 rapes were recorded in the year to September, according to the ONS, up 13 per cent from the previous period (56,100).

This was the highest recorded annual figure to date and included 17,400 offences between July and September – the highest quarterly figure.

The ONS said the latest figures may reflect several factors, including the “impact of high-profile incidents, media coverage and campaigns on people’s willingness to report incidents to the police, as well as a potential increase in the number of victims”, and it urged caution when interpreting the data.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Nobody should have to experience the horror of rape and other sexual crimes.

“It’s encouraging that more victims of sexual violence are coming forward, and we’ve been clear that police must raise the bar in handling such cases so victims know that they will be taken seriously and criminals responsible are put behind bars."

In total, around 5.8 million offences were recorded across England and Wales in the year to September – a two per cent rise compared to the previous year – though there was a one per cent drop to 4.9 million offences when excluding cases of fraud and computer misuse.

The total number of offences in Leeds increased by one per cent, with police recording 95,688 crimes over the course of the year.

This puts the overall crime rate at 119.8 per 1,000 people, compared to a national average of 82.4.

Other crimes recorded in Leeds included:

38,317 violent offences, a rise of eight per cent

24,716 theft offences, down 13 per cent

9,418 incidents of criminal damage and arson, down five per cent

885 possession of weapons such as firearms or knives, up seven per cent

12,844 public order offences, up 20 per cent.