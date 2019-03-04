The news in 1949: Clothing rationing ends and bridegroom forgets to book own wedding...

Leeds residents were bearing the brunt of a £15 decoration charge this week 70 years ago, the first in a long time.

Prior to the war, the cost of updating internal paint on woodwork on Corporation-owned houses was said to be around £4 but in the years after it had risen considerably to £15. The chairman of the Corporation’s housing committee said it might even have to rise further.

In other news, one couple in Chapel Allerton had to postpone their wedding after the bridegroom forgot to inform the registrar. The ceremony was meant to take place on Monday March 7 but had to be postponed until the Wednesday.

More than 100 guests of Donald Wallis and Joan C Bently, had to be told of the change of date.

Commenting afterwards, Mr Wallis said: “Fortunately, everyone can come on Wednesday and my bride-to-be has taken it very calmly. It is entirely my fault.”

The end of clothes rationing was finally fixed after mounting pressure on the Government from both businesses and members of the public.

The Board of Trade Advisory Committee met to determine that clothes rationing would likely come to an end by Easter, although some knitted items might be available sooner.

It came after news that coupons for clothing had become an inconvenience, with many being sold on the black market for 2s.

In Leeds, traders welcome the news. One said if de-rationing came, there would be no rush, except perhaps for household linen.

“Stores would then institute their own rationing and the shortage would soon be eased.”