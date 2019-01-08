The never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Leeds has changed down the years. These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images: 1. February 1938 An early French car mounted over the gates of a motorspare dealer's works in Leeds. Getty Buy a Photo 2. November 1937 Housewives in Morley hang their washing across the street, causing problems for a motorcyclist with a sidecar. Getty Buy a Photo 3. March 1930 City Square in Leeds. Getty Buy a Photo 4. March 1913 Workmen playing games and drinking by the light of candles and oil lights during the Leeds Municipal Workers' strike. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 9