The never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images:

1. February 1938 An early French car mounted over the gates of a motorspare dealer's works in Leeds. Getty Buy a Photo

2. November 1937 Housewives in Morley hang their washing across the street, causing problems for a motorcyclist with a sidecar. Getty Buy a Photo

3. March 1930 City Square in Leeds. Getty Buy a Photo

4. March 1913 Workmen playing games and drinking by the light of candles and oil lights during the Leeds Municipal Workers' strike. jpimedia Buy a Photo

