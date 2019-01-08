Pics: Getty

The never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

Today we turn back the clock to showcase how Leeds has changed down the years.

These never been seen before images online are published courtesy of Getty Images:

An early French car mounted over the gates of a motorspare dealer's works in Leeds.

1. February 1938

Housewives in Morley hang their washing across the street, causing problems for a motorcyclist with a sidecar.

2. November 1937

City Square in Leeds.

3. March 1930

Workmen playing games and drinking by the light of candles and oil lights during the Leeds Municipal Workers' strike.

4. March 1913

