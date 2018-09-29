The must explore locations for all Leeds freshers

Have your say

Leeds has lots to explore but here are some must see locations for freshers.

The Greasy Pig

After all the booze you might find yourself in the need of a hangover cure.

The Greasy Pig serves all day breakfasts in a range of sizes, including a fry up served in a loaf of bread and a dish so large it’s named The Paralyzer.

Which comes with eight pieces of toast, four sausages, four pieces of bacon, four eggs, four hash browns, beans and mushrooms.

They have vegetarian options as well as smaller portion sizes for those who can’t quite tackle that monster sized breakfast.

Man v Roast

If you’ve had enough of the crazy nights out then why not have an ultimate night in?

With a Sunday roast delivered right to your door; no need to face the student accommodation oven just sit back and wait for a piece of back home to come to you.

Carvery boxes start at £7 and come with quite a lot of choice, whether your craving gammon, chicken, turkey, lamb or beef.

All come with traditional veg and of course a Yorkshire Pud filled with gravy to top it all off.

You can also order hot roast sandwiches and bangers and mash.

Cottage road cinema

Freshers week can be draining, constant drinking, socialising and being away from home for the first time can be overwhelming.

A calm activity such as going to the movies can help balance out your hectic week.

The Cottage Road cinema is independently run, one of only a handful in the country.

It has been showing films since 1912 and is arguably a piece of Leeds history.

Before it was a cinema it was once a motor garage in 1900 before being converted for the big screen.

Roxy Bowling

Ice breakers with your new flatmates and friends can be a nerve wracking experience.

Adding in an element of fun can help start those lifelong friendships that are often started at university.

A game of bowling is £6 pp on Sun, Mon, Tues, Wed.

There are also pool tables and games of beer pong on offer, a great way to get to know fellow students.

They serve a range of pizza’s until 10pm along side burgers and sides.

Shots are two for £6 and cocktails £7.50.

Town tour

Leeds is a big city and it can feel intimidating to new arrivals.

Why not explore all it has to offer via a tour whether it’s self directed or via a guide?

Michael D Barber Tours will walk you round the city highlighting historical facts about the Corn Exchange, Kirkgate Market, art gallery and the museum.

With Halloween coming up why not take a ghost tour of the city?

Goor’s Guides is running a walk named the Darker Side Of Leeds on October 30, looking at witchcraft and body snatching, lasting two hours.