The moment convicted murderer is caught and Tasered by police in Leeds

A major police operation has led to the re-capture of convicted killer Shaun Walmsley - who had been on the run since 2017.

The 29-year-old has now been charged with escaping from prison custody during a hospital visit 18 months ago. Police had feared he'd fled abroad.

Police descend on Shaum Walmsley on Roundhay Grove in Harehills

Escaped prisoner's new look during court appearance

But on Tuesday armed officers pounced on the Liverpudlian on Roundhay Grove in Harehills and deployed a Taser to restrain him.

Several officers can be seen in the video footage from the street arrest.

It's not known why Walmsley, who had grown his hair long and a beard, had been in Leeds.

He was in jail for the murder of Anthony Duffy in a drugs dispute when he allegedly escaped while being taken to a hospital in Liverpool in February 2017.

Police worked with their counterparts all over the world to try and track him down before intelligence led them to Leeds.

He was serving a life sentence, and a £20,000 reward was offered for any information leading to his re-arrest.

Walmsley will next appear in court in September.