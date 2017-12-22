The Lion The Witch and the Wardrobe... show goes on despite mishap

The production of West Yorkshire Playhouse's production of the famous C S Lewis classic tale of Narnia will go on, despite an actor falling through a trapdoor on Thursday December 21

As reported previously by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the actor playing 'Squirrel' accidentally tumbled through a trapdoor on the stage just moments into the second half of Thursday night's performance.

Although he later returned to the stage and even ad libbed a joke about his mishap, the show was stopped for about 20 minutes.

In a statement to the YEP, West Yorkshire Playhouse said: "The 7pm performance of The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe on 21st December was paused for around 25 minutes due to an incident involving an actor.

"At around 8.15pm the performer misjudged a jump from a lamppost, resulting in landing on a trapdoor lid which subsequently collapsed. The show was paused in order to check the wellbeing of the actor, and to ensure the performance area was safe. Following this, the show resumed with the actor continuing with the performance.

"Both showings of The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe will continue today as scheduled, and as routine regular safety checks will take place ahead of both performances."

The show runs until January 27