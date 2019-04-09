The Light Leeds names Yorkshire horse and donkey sanctuary as charity of year

Horse and donkey sanctuary Hope Pastures has been announced as The Light Leeds’ charity of the year.

Staff at the centre will be helping to raise vital funds for the charity throughout 2019 and 2020 to help ensure the wellbeing of horses and donkeys in need. The Light has already announced a number of fundraising events, including its Mother’s Day activities last month, and a knit-athon that will see people come together and knit a donkey to help raise proceeds.

Stephanie James, marketing manager at The Light, said: “Here at The Light we’re passionate about supporting the local community, and over the years we have supported loads of charities local to Leeds. When choosing charities to support, we always look for something that’s going to benefit the whole community, and that’s why Hope Pastures really appealed to us.

“Not only does the centre support the animals it protects, but it also acts as a vital pillar within the Leeds community, as children and adults of all abilities visit the centre and get real rewards from interacting with the animals.”

The partnership has already raised £550 for the sanctuary, which relies solely on donations to prevent suffering, and support the rescue, rehabilitation and re-homing of horses and donkeys across Yorkshire.

Suzy Butress, supporter relations coordinator at Hope Pastures, added: “We are delighted to have been nominated as Charity of the Year by The Light. It’s a real achievement for us and we hope it will help to save and improve the lives of the animals we care for and the wider community that benefits from interaction with the horses and donkeys.” Visit www.thelightleeds.co.uk or www.hopepastures.org.