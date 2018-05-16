The Leeds couple who met at Asda Morley marrying on Royal wedding day

A love-struck pair of Leeds supermarket workers are to tie the knot on the same day as the new Royal couple.

Chris Siddall and Denise Pickersgill will marry at Morley Town Hall on Saturday, when people across the nation are due to gather around their televisions to watch American ex-actress Meghan Markle walk down the aisle to Prince Harry at Windsor Castle.

Mr Siddall, 52, first met his fiancée, 55, at Morley’s Asda, where they work in the meat and checkout departments.

The south Leeds town has previously been dubbed “the most patriotic” in England due to its extravagant St George’s Day celebrations, so the atmosphere in the area is set to be one of jubilation as Royal proceedings get under way.

Mr Siddall said: “Nobody will forget our wedding day. Every time it comes around there will be something on because of Harry and Meghan’s big day, so it’s a good thing really.”

The day was already special for the couple, because their first date was on May 19, 2013 – and they often celebrate on the nineteenth day of each month.

“It was a bit of a shock really because we thought it might be on a Bank Holiday, the Royal wedding. We hope it doesn’t take any limelight off our wedding,” Mr Siddall said.

The adult flight sergeant in the Royal Air Force Air Cadets will marry in service uniform.

After their 11am ceremony, the Leeds couple – who have three kids each – will head to Collingham Memorial Hall in Wetherby for a fancy dress reception.

The Royal wedding service begins at noon on Saturday.

