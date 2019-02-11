The Leeds City Council jobs you can apply for today

Fancy a career change?

Looking for something new?

Here are a selection of jobs which you can apply for today:

TECHNICAL SUPPORT OFFICER X 2

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a motivated, reliable and hardworking Technical Support Officer to join the Disrepair Team within Property and Contracts. You will provide operational support to the service and liaison between customers, service providers and internal teams.

Salary: £21,074 to £23,111

Closing date: 15 February 11.30pm

IT APPRENTICE

TheE Digital Information Service is looking to recruit an Apprentice to work in their busy IT Service Centre.

Salary: £16,881

Closing date: 31 March, 2019, 11.30pm

DRUM KIT INSTRUCTOR

The council’s ArtForms Music + Arts is seeking to appoint a skiklled and enthusiastic drum kit instructor to eatch small groups of adults and children at North Leeds Music Centre.

Salary: £18.55-£20.59 per hour

Closing date: 21 February 2019, 11.30pm

TRACTOR DRIVER

Substantial working experience on 4wdr tractors, together with experience in gang mowing, pulling trailers and the use of powered equipment agricultural and horticultural will be essential to the post, as is the requirement for a full, clean driving licence.

Salary: £18,870 to £20,541

Closing date: 20 February 2019, 11.30pm

SEASONAL OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES COACH X 4

Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre are looking for a highly motivated individuals with experience in Instructing Outdoor Activities to join a team of Instructors at Leeds Sailing and Activity Centre.

Salary: £21,074 to £23,111 (pro rata)

Closing date: 22 February 2019, 11.30pm

CAREER GRADE OFFICER

Want to help shape a city for generations to come whilst gaining a professional qualification in place making? There are a number of exciting opportunities for you to join our Asset Management & Regeneration team which delivers on the city’s growth agenda.

Salary: £17,391 to £34,106 pa

Closing date: 10 March, 2019, 11.30pm

VENUE TECHNICIAN

The council are looking for an enthusiastic and flexible technician to join the technical team to work across its portfolio of venues. This includes but not limited to, the Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds Town Hall and Pudsey Civic Hall.

Salary: £17,391 - £18,672

Closing date: 11 February 2019, 11.30pm

SENIOR REGENERATION OFFICER

The council are seeking a highly motivated individual to manage and facilitate the delivery of a range of regeneration and city growth initiatives, working closely with partners across disciplines and sectors.

Salary: £37,107 - £39,961

Closing date: 21 February 2019, 11.30pm

