The Leeds beer festival that raises a glass to the arts

ONCE again craft beer lovers found plenty to tap into at the LS6 Beer Festival, now in its eighth year.

Festivalgoers enjoyed a pint sitting inside the Grade II listed former church building in Headingley, which hosts the event.

While supping some of Yorkshire’s finest craft beers, ales and cider and enjoying street food and DJs, they were all helping raise money to support Left Bank Leeds, a multi- disciplinary arts venue, whose vision is to “inspire and empower through creativity, connection and wellbeing.”

Bar and event manager Esme Lunken said they had their busiest festival yet, with over 1,000 people attending - including couples who have married at the venue.

Lots of people sat outside and soaked up the sunshine: “You could hardly see the grass, it was chock-a-block. People bought their own camping chairs, it was really nice.”

The money raised goes into running the building and helps them put on a varied programme of events and art exhibitions. They open to the public every Wednesday and Thursday.

She said they would look into extending the festival next year, possibly holding an event on the Sunday. She said: “Each year it just gets busier.”