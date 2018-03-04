The latest rules on car seat parents need to be aware of

Parents are still getting to grips with the latest laws around backless booster seats, one year after the rules were announced.

New research by Confused.com, the driver savings site, reveals nine in 10 mums and dads are still perplexed by the law, which bans the production of backless booster seats for children below a certain weight.

The law, which came into force in February 2017, extends the use of booster seats with backs to taller and heavier children.

The research proves parents are still in the dark with one in four admitting they think the rules are unclear.

So Confused.com has created a child car seat calculator to guide mums and dads in right direction. The calculator helps baffled parents identify which car seat group their child belongs to, based on their age and weight.

Amanda Stretton, motoring editor at Confused.com, says: “The car seat regulations introduced in February last year are still causing confusion among parents, so we wanted to make it clearer by creating Confused.com’s child car seat calculator.

“Crash impact films show what a difference having the correct car seat can make to your child’s protection. And while the rules might be confusing, they are in place to make sure children are as safe as possible. Mums and dads who do not comply with the law risk face fines of up to £500. Parents who are still baffled by the law should take a look at Confused.com’s guide to choosing the right child car seat, or use the calculator to find one that is best suited for their age or weight.”

The research also showed that a third of parents are confused about conflicting messages regarding the safety of booster seats. Confused.com says it is clear there is some still way to go to educate parents on the value of having the right car seat for their child. For more see www.confused.com/car-insurance/child-car-seat-safety.

WHAT ARE THE RULES ON CAR SEATS?

The current law states children must use the correct car seat for their height, age and weight until they are 12 years old or 135cm tall, whichever they reach first.

Backless booster seats are deemed unsuitable for children shorter than 125cm and weighing less than 22kg – this is the average height and weight of children between six and eight years old. Before they were only unsuitable for children weighing less than 15kg. The new rules only apply to manufacturers bringing new products on the market. Parents who already own backless boosters, bought before this date, will still be permitted to use them.