The last of them: World War Two veteran Benjamin Boocock is laid to rest in Leeds

Benjamin Boocock, from Bramhope, served with the Royal Regiment of Artillery's West Riding Gunners from 1939 until 1946, seeing action in Iceland, Nigeria, Burma and India and rising to the rank of sergeant. He was the last man from his unit still alive, and was buried today at St John's Church in Adel with military honours and in front of current and retired service personnel. His coffin was borne on a field gun carriage towed by an army jeep. In 2017, Mr Boocock had contacted 269 (West Riding) Battery of the Royal Artillery to ask them to take possession of his war diaries after his death. The veteran had ensured his former comrades had all been buried with the Union Jack when they died and hoped for the same honour himself. Mr Boocock was one of Leeds' last remaining WW2 veterans and he attended the Remembrance Sunday parade in November 2018. He is survived by his wife Audrey, with whom he had three children. He worked as a master tailor after the war.

