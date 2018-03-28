The Jonny Walker Busk: Tributes paid to Leeds musician

The life of Leeds street musician Jonny Walker was celebrated today with a day of live performances in his memory.

The day long event featured a main stage in Briggate as well as other city centre spots and involved buskers and entertainers who knew the 37-year-old activist, who grew up in Calverley and later lived in Beeston.

The Jonny Walker Busk.

Over £9,000 has also been raised for Jonny’s family and funeral costs on a Justgiving page. His family have chosen not to release details of his death earlier this month.

Busk spokesman, Mark Douglas, said: “This is about celebrating a man who made it easy so we can come and perform so we don’t have to go through red tape so you can rock up and express yourself.

“Music and sound and entertainment is an intrinsic part of what makes up our society as human beings. We are talking about a man who made it possible so we can do those things without restraints and freedom.”

