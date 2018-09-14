The five Leeds walks you have to try this autumn

Have your say

Autumn is creeping up on us quickly, the leaves are changing, nights are getting dark. One huge benefit of this time of year is the English countryside blossoming into shades of orange and red. Enjoy these walks.

LOTHERTON HALL

An Edwardian country home known for the red deer which live on the grounds.

There is plenty of autumn foliage to enjoy on the nature trails throughout the grounds, their orchard includes Hazel and Ash varieties.

Popular walks are the Lotherton Hall Captain Wood Walk and the Coburnhill Walk, which is somewhat longer and often used by ramblers.

This Sunday there will be an outside cinema showing of “The Greatest Showman,” at 10 am.

HAREWOOD HOUSE

There are more than a hundred acres to walk surrounding Harewood House.

Lakeside paths are lined with fallen leaves and there are plenty of gardens to peruse.

The house itself is open until November 4.

They are running Autumn Glory festivals on September 22 and 23, which includes nature walks, mindfulness workshops and live music.

An event which aims to get more people outside in the Autumn to appreciate the natural beauty of the regions woodland.

ROUNDHAY PARK

One of the biggest city parks in Europe, this 700 acre area of parks and lakes is a popular spot for autumnal strolls.

Only three miles away from the city centre, this is an accessible park for walkers of all abilities with tarmac path and woodland options.

Scenic paths can be taken along route of an old castle and lakes filled with swans.

The park houses a popular Leeds attraction, Tropical World which has a number of animals including meerkats and a wide variety of tropical birds.

TEMPLE NEWSAM

A Tudor house with grounds landscaped by Capability Brown in the eighteenth century.

With 1500 acres of land to explore, compiled off open grassland, woodlands and a walled garden.

The Rhododendron walk is the main walk at Temple Newsam, it follows a path around the lakes with brightly coloured fauna along the way.

You can of course also visit the impressive stately home which was once home to Lord Danley the husband of Mary Queen of Scots.

POST HILL, PUDSEY

Great views of autumn foliage can be found at the top of Post Hill, you can see all the way to Bradford and even spot an old war shelter from its peak.

A variation of hills and flat walks are available from this route including a path which leads up to Tong.

You can also explore the Sykes and Fulneck woods which are a great place to take dogs.

The name of the area originates from the Yorkshire Evening Post who acquired the land and sponsored a motorcycle race here back in 1926.