Each of the faces pictured here belongs to someone reported missing from Leeds and West Yorkshire in the past three decades.
What connects them all is that they have seemingly disappeared without a trace, despite extensive police investigations at the time they were first reported missing.
Missing People, the UK charity dedicated to reconnecting missing people and their loved ones, is continuing to appeal for information on their whereabouts and urges them to make contact. Its confidential helpline is open daily between 9am and 11pm to anyone calling 116 000.
The helpline is for people who are thinking about leaving home, who are currently missing, who have a missing loved one, or families and young people affected by exploitation. It is also how members of the public can pass on information about sightings.
1. Steven Cooper
Steven Cooper was reported missing from Golcar, near Huddersfield, on January 21, 2008. He left his home on his 47th birthday and drove to Scotland. His car was found a week later on a dirt track near near Loch Laggan on the A86 in Moy, Inverness. The computer-generated image to the right shows what Steven might look like as an older man. It was created by Missing People in 2021. Quote reference 08-001599 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People
2. Svitlana Kransnoselska
Svitlana Kransnoselska went missing from Leeds on April 3, 2017. Known to friends as Lana and originally from Ukraine, the 40-year-old was last seen at her home in Micklefield at about 5am that day. She had lived in the Halton area of the city between September 2016 and March 2017. Quote reference 17-002062 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People
3. Dat Van Nguyen
Dat Van Nguyen, 21, has been missing from Leeds since December 9, 2020. Quote reference 20-005593 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People
4. Kevin Judge
Kevin Judge was 68 years old when he went missing on April 15, 2013. He was last seen at 12.30pm near to his home address on Esther Avenue, Lupset, where he was dropped off by taxi, having been in Wakefield city centre that morning. Quote reference 13-001250 when passing on any information. Photo: Missing People